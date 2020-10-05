Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,028.5 days.

Shares of Peugeot stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Peugeot has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $29.34.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

