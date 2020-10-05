Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,028.5 days.
Shares of Peugeot stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Peugeot has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $29.34.
About Peugeot
