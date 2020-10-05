Contrasting Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Astrotech (NYSE:ASTC)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55% Avantor N/A N/A N/A

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 27.53 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.04 billion 2.19 $334.41 million $0.58 39.48

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astrotech and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 3 12 0 2.80

Avantor has a consensus price target of $21.46, indicating a potential downside of 6.27%. Given Avantor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than Astrotech.

Risk & Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantor beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics. Its product portfolio include MMS 1000, a small, low-power desktop mass spectrometer; OEM 1000, a mass spectrometer component; MMS 2000, a gas monitor that provides precise, real-time measurement of specific chemicals in a process stream; and TRACER 1000, an explosives trace detector with a swab-based thermal desorption sample inlet system. The Astral Images Corporation segment develops film restoration and enhancement software. This segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard; and Astral HSDR ICE, a solution, which automatically converts HDR content to SDR. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

