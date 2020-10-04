AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Franklin Covey worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $239.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.