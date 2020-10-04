Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 288,142 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of PBF Energy worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 367,587 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 147.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 128,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3,750.5% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 266,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 259,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 476.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.16.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

