Private Trust Co. NA Sells 562 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,690,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NYSE O opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

