Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.88, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

