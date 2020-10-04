41,100 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $351.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.