Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Graham worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Graham by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Graham by 33.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $408.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. Graham Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

