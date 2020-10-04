Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,801,216 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $619.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.75. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.