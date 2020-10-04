NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.