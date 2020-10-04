SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SK Telecom by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 306,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:SKM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.