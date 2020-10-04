Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 177,631 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $43.03.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

