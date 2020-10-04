Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lendingtree worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lendingtree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.70 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.56. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $392.74.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

