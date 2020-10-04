Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.