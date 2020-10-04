Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RHHBY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.