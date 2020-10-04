Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 37,400 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XENE stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.