Private Trust Co. NA Sells 9,856 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.60. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.