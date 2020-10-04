World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 338,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,078,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in World Fuel Services by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 162,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

