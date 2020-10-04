Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.27% of Univest Financial worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Univest Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univest Financial stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Univest Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

