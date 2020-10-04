Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 5,800 Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 161,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 770,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 100,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 122,373 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. i3 Verticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIIV. BTIG Research raised i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

