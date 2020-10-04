Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Tenneco worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tenneco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $460.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.89.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

