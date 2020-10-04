Nickolas J. Lorentzatos Sells 271,073 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $62,346.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

