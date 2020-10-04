Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 38,100 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 50.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

