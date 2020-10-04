Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Hudson worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hudson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson by 71.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson by 38.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson by 42.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUD opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Hudson Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Ltd. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

