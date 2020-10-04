Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

