Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Farmers National Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

