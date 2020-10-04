Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,600 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 270.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after buying an additional 856,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1,094.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 274,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 107.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIV. ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 118.84%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

