American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of American Software worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSWA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.49. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

