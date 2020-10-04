Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 237,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 121,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $256.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.