Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.