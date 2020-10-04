Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $246,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 562,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $95,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,324,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $629,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,798,848 shares in the company, valued at $67,924,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,622,794 shares of company stock worth $108,120,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

