PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTS opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

