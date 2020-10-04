Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 181,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

