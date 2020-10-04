Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Purple Innovation worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at $384,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL opened at $25.62 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

