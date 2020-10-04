PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLNT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.