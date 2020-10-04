Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

