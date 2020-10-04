PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,702.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

