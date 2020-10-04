Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Terex worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Terex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terex by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Terex by 285.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 509,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 2,307.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,507 shares of company stock worth $106,437. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

