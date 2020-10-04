Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.54% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of CBAY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

