PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 36.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

