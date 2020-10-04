Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 596,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,338 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $10.59 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

