Kevin S. Boone Buys 267 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CFO Kevin S. Boone acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $15,827.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,869 shares in the company, valued at $466,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSX opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.