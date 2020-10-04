Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $449.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $449.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.69.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $433.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.96 and a 200-day moving average of $377.24. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $435.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 101.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 123.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.