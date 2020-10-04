Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $435.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.96 and its 200 day moving average is $377.24.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.