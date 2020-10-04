Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 6,700 Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Get So-Young International alerts:

SY opened at $12.31 on Friday. So-Young International Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.87.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY).

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.