Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Barrett Business Services worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1,234.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

BBSI stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $415.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $116,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,380.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

