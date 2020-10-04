Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.65% of Precision Drilling worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.06.

NYSE PDS opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. Precision Drilling Corp has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.