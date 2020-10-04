BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,535 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,876.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

