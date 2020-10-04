Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Head-To-Head Survey

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuance Communications and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 5.06 $213.81 million $0.76 42.97 nCino N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than nCino.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuance Communications and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 1 1 6 0 2.63 nCino 0 2 6 0 2.75

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. nCino has a consensus target price of $93.83, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 10.02% 12.30% 4.24% nCino N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats nCino on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services to mobile operators. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Website worldwide. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Mila to collaborate on research and advance work in machine learning. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions. The company provides solutions for commercial banking, small business lending, retail banking, portfolio analytics, treasury management sales and on boarding, customer engagement, and asset finance and leasing, as well as global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions. The company was formerly known as Bankr, LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

