Financial Review: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) & ACMAT (NYSE:ACMTA)

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Essent Group alerts:

This table compares Essent Group and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 49.62% 14.53% 10.94% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Essent Group and ACMAT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essent Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than ACMAT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essent Group and ACMAT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $867.57 million 5.14 $555.71 million $5.66 7.01 ACMAT $2.75 million 11.36 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Risk and Volatility

Essent Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essent Group beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.